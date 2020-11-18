3 Reasons to Buy Tom Brady and the Bucs Offense Have Figured It out

1 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Before we dive into Sunday's game, let's take a look at the New Orleans contest—and why it was never indicative of where the Buccaneers were headed.

The Saints game was an anomaly. For one, the Tampa offense has only been held below 20 points twice this season, once by the Chicago Bears and once by New Orleans. More importantly, the Tampa defense has only surrendered more than 23 points three times this year. Once to the Los Angeles Chargers and twice to the Saints.

In Week 9, the Buccaneers defense had no answer for Drew Brees and Co. The Saints built a 14-0 first-quarter lead, then a 31-0 halftime lead. Tampa had no choice but to go pass-heavy early to try sparking a comeback.

This left Brady open to pressure and mistakes. At least one of his interceptions seemed to come on a miscommunication with new receiver Antonio Brown.

Against the Panthers, Brown and Brady appeared to be on the same page—Brown caught seven of eight targets—and while the Bucs did get down early, they were largely able to install their normal game plan.

The Saints seem to have the Buccaneers' number, and that could prove problematic in the postseason, but we're not likely to see Brady get behind three touchdowns often during the rest of the regular season.