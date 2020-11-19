Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 12

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

One month after falling to the edge of the Heisman Trophy conversation, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has soared right near the top.

While that discussion is the main topic in the Week 12 update, one important fact must be noted: No other front-runner played last weekend. Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Mac Jones (Alabama) had games canceled, and neither Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) nor Zach Wilson (BYU) were scheduled to play anyway.

Trask took full advantage of his exclusive moment in the spotlight. And now, the Heisman rankings are considerably different.

The ranking is based on total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.