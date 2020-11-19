Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 12

Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 12November 19, 2020
One month after falling to the edge of the Heisman Trophy conversation, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has soared right near the top.
While that discussion is the main topic in the Week 12 update, one important fact must be noted: No other front-runner played last weekend. Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Mac Jones (Alabama) had games canceled, and neither Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) nor Zach Wilson (BYU) were scheduled to play anyway.
Trask took full advantage of his exclusive moment in the spotlight. And now, the Heisman rankings are considerably different.
The ranking is based on total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.
5. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Last week: 5
Because of an "elevated number of COVID-19 cases" at Maryland, Ohio State didn't play in Week 11.
The health of Maryland's team is far more important than a trophy. Relative to the Heisman, though, it was a missed opportunity for Fields to build on what is the smallest resume among contenders.
Fields has flourished in his three appearances, completing an FBS-high 86.7 percent of his passes for 908 yards. He's averaging 10.9 yards per attempt and has 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, also rushing for 57 yards and two scores.
But, again, it's just three games compared to eight for Wilson and six for Trask, Lawrence and Jones.
Fields needs a larger body of work to rise in the Heisman race; his next chance is against No. 9 Indiana this Saturday.
4. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Last week: 3
If you've regularly read the Heisman updates throughout the last six weeks, you're probably sick of the point.
Wilson is great!
BYU's strength of schedule is not great!
Especially now that Trask has comparable numbers, there is simply no chance Wilson will receive more than scattered votes. That's a shame. He's amassed 2,512 yards and 22 scores with only two interceptions through the air, adding 158 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Barring a change, BYU is only slated to play North Alabama and San Diego State for the remainder of the regular season. There is no "signature moment" available in those matchups for Wilson to grab a section of voters he hasn't already won over.
3. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Last week: 2
After missing two games because of a positive COVID-19 test, Lawrence is set to return Saturday. Clemson travels to Florida State this weekend.
And it's a critical game for his Heisman candidacy.
Lawrence has collected 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns as a passer, tossing just two interceptions. He's also chipped in 71 yards and four scores on the ground. That production is elite—and, again, health is more important than an award—but Trask has thrown 14 touchdowns since Lawrence last played a game.
While Clemson looks to stay soundly in the College Football Playoff race, Lawrence needs a productive outing to slow the momentum Trask has generated.
2. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Last week: 4
Why is Trask No. 2 when he's thrown 12 more touchdowns than Jones in an equal number of games? Very simply, look at their performances against Georgia and Texas A&M.
Trask threw for a combined 786 yards (10.5 per attempt) and eight touchdowns with one interception, but the Gators lost to Texas A&M. Jones collected 852 yards (14.4 YPA) and eight scores with two picks, and Alabama won both games.
Florida and Trask fans: Save your anger.
It's mid-November! Florida is likely to play Jones and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next month. If Trask outperforms his counterpart in that contest, it'll give the voters a head-to-head comparison to consider. If he plays better and Florida wins, this Week 12 ranking will be irrelevant!
In the meantime, Trask is working to build on a stellar line of 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions. And with a trip to winless Vanderbilt up next, Trask is practically guaranteed to improve those numbers in a strong way.
1. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Last week: 1
Alabama had a scheduled off weekend to begin November, but a coronavirus outbreak within the LSU program postponed last Saturday's rivalry game.
Following that extended layoff, Jones and the Tide return with an interesting clash against Kentucky. Although the 'Cats just allowed 227 passing yards and three scores to Vanderbilt, they've ceded a respectable 6.5 yards per attempt in 2020.
Jones, though, should still be able to pick apart Kentucky. No defense has successfully slowed him this season.
Through six games, he has racked up 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions. His 12.4 yards per attempt is safely above Kyler Murray's FBS-record 11.6.
