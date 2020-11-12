Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 11

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence have headlined the Heisman Trophy list for nearly two months, but Kyle Trask and Justin Fields are both charging up the watch list.

Trask propelled Florida to its most important win of the season last week, and Fields continued to build his statistical resume.

As a result, we're waving goodbye to running backs Najee Harris and Travis Etienne. They're slipping from top-five positions into a crowded group of next-tier players that, among others, includes Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

As B/R's Kerry Miller noted, late-season results will have a larger-than-usual effect on Heisman voting. While our focus is on five quarterbacks, the race isn't completely over just yet.

Factors for the ranking are total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.