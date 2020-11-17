James Harden Trade Rumors: Nets, Rockets Reach 'Verbal Agreement' on Blockbuster

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have a "verbal agreement" to acquire James Harden in a trade with the Houston Rockets, according to Anthony Puccio of Front Office Sports.

Harden previously turned down an extension with Houston that would have made him the first player in NBA history to make $50 million per year, focusing instead on forcing a trade to the Nets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The guard reportedly believes his window to win a title with the Rockets has closed, and he has had conversations about teaming up with Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle also reported Harden was "trying to force his way via trade to Brooklyn."

If a deal is completed, it would group three of the best players in the NBA on one roster.

Harden has earned eight straight All-Star selections and won the scoring title in each of the last three years, adding one MVP award in that stretch. He would join Durant, who has four scoring titles himself as well as one MVP award, and Irving, who has six All-Star selections in the last eight years.

These two players have also been key parts of title teams with a combined three championships, which could appeal to Harden as he seeks his first ring.

Brooklyn went 35-37 in 2019-20, but Irving only played 20 games while dealing with shoulder problems, and Durant missed the whole year while rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles. Adding three All-Stars of this caliber at full strength to a team that reached the playoffs last year would instantly boost the Nets to contender status in the East.

Harden is under contract for at least two more seasons and has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23, potentially making this a long-term addition for Brooklyn.