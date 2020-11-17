Knicks Rumors: Obi Toppin Expected to Be Drafted by NY If Available; Cavs Linked

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have been linked with point guard prospects for the past few months, but they would reportedly draft Obi Toppin if he is still on the board at No. 8, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

The 6'9" forward has reportedly "drawn interest from teams in the top five," although he could slide on draft night Wednesday because of concerns about his defense.

Offensively, Toppin is one of the best players in the class after averaging 20 points per game last season at Dayton en route to earning the John Wooden Award as the best player in college basketball.

The Brooklyn, New York, native can score from every level, using his elite athleticism to finish around the rim while also shooting 39.0 percent from three-point range last season and 41.7 percent over his two-year college career.

This type of production would be a nice boost for the Knicks, who ranked 27th in the NBA in offensive efficiency last season.

Toppin could also be an ideal fit as a long-term answer at power forward, potentially lining up next to Mitchell Robinson in a balanced frontcourt.

The Knicks have been linked to several top point guards ahead of the draft, including LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes and Tyrese Haliburton, but Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the organization is more likely to fill this hole through free agency or via trade.

This could include a blockbuster deal for Russell Westbrook or signing Fred VanVleet in free agency.

Otherwise, the Knicks would be left to rely on Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina at the position in 2020-21.