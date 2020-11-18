How the Browns Can Get Baker Mayfield Going in Season's 2nd Half

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Kevin Stefanski has found the recipe for success within the Cleveland Browns organization, but the team's ceiling still lies squarely on the shoulders of Baker Mayfield.

The Browns are off to a 6-3 start on the strength of a good offensive line and the best one-two punch at running back in the league. The defense has been showing signs of improvement too.

Considering the debacle that was the team's 2019 campaign, things are looking up on Lake Erie. But the question of how far Mayfield can take the team remains.

Under Stefanski, his stats through nine games are approaching the numbers we saw from his impressive rookie season in 2018. His interception rate is back to where it was (2.9 percent) and his touchdown rate is up (6.2 percent from 5.6), but his completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating are still slightly behind his rookie numbers.

It hasn't mattered too much to this point. The Browns have improved in the area it matters most. The six wins they have this season ties the total from last season and is one shy of their win total from their quarterback's rookie season.

But at some point, they'll need Mayfield playing at another level to get into the playoffs and win once they are there.