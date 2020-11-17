Report: Timberwolves Looking to Move Jarrett Culver, No. 17 Draft Pick in Trade

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly seeking to package shooting guard Jarrett Culver and the No. 17 overall pick to trade up in the 2020 NBA draft, which takes place Wednesday night.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the news Tuesday and noted the Wolves' target if they acquire a second lottery selection—they also own the No. 1 pick—would be Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Minnesota acquired Culver, the sixth overall choice in 2019, in a draft-night trade with the Phoenix Suns.

The 21-year-old Texas Tech product failed to make much of an impact across his first season with the T-Wolves. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting just 40.4 percent from the field, including 29.9 percent on threes, across 63 appearances.

He ranked 85th out of 138 qualified shooting guards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

Although it's far too soon to make any definitive judgments about Culver's future just one year removed from being a high-end draft prospect, it's fair to wonder whether there will be space for him in the Minnesota rotation, especially if restricted free agent Malik Beasley is re-signed.

Between Beasley, D'Angelo Russell, likely No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards and Josh Okogie, there just won't be many consistent minutes available for Culver. Add in star center Karl-Anthony Towns and it's not an ideal situation for a player who needs a lot of offensive touches to maximize his impact.

So trading him in hopes of landing Haliburton, a more well-rounded guard who can serve as a complement to Russell and Edwards, makes a lot of sense on paper.

Meanwhile, going to a different team where he'd be more involved in either the backcourt or wing rotation would go a long way in helping Culver bounce back from a lackluster rookie campaign.

O'Connor didn't note whether Minnesota was close to any type of agreement, though.

Coming away from draft night with Towns, Russell and two top-10 prospects, potentially Edwards and Haliburton, would give the Wolves plenty of upside heading into the 2020-21 campaign.