Report: Execs Believe Deni Avdija Won't Fall Past Cavaliers in 2020 NBA Draft

Maccabi Tel Aviv star Deni Avdija might be a lock for the top five of the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night.

In his most recent mock draft, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor projected Avdija to go fifth overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reporting that "executives around the league believe Avdija won't fall past the Cavaliers; they're said to be high on the Israeli forward, who provides playmaking and defensive versatility."

Former Dayton star Obi Toppin has been heavily linked with Cleveland. The Athletic's John Hollinger reported Avdija and Toppin have been the only two players mentioned as possible options for the Cavs.

Toppin is the safer bet. He averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three-point range in his final year with the Flyers.

Defense is a big concern with the 6'9" forward, though, and he's three years older than Avdija.

The 19-year-old might also be a better fit on the wing, which is the most glaring need for Cleveland to address. Cedi Osman isn't a starting-caliber 3, and Kevin Porter Jr. operates better at 2-guard than in the frontcourt.

The 6'9" Avdija averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33 Israeli Premier League games. He also shot 35.3 percent on three-pointers.

The Cavs have gone nowhere in the two seasons after LeBron James left for a second time. One could argue that gives them a reason to take the surer thing with Toppin to make some level or progress in 2020-21. Avdija represents riskier play who could pay bigger dividends—something that can't be discounted for a franchise in a non-marquee market.