3 Takeaways from Vikings' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins finally won a primetime game.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback moved to 1-9 in night matchups by leading his team to a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

More importantly, the Vikings' hunt for a playoff berth is alive and well now that they are one game under .500.

The Vikings won three straight games out of their Week 7 bye, all of which were against NFC North rivals, to improve their standing in the NFC wild-card race.

Mike Zimmer's team still needs a few more victories and some help to climb into the playoff positions. With matchups ahead versus the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, it should be able to cause more of a stir by the end of November.