Winners, Losers and Takeaways of Jrue Holiday Trade to Milwaukee Bucks

Darren Hauck/Associated Press

Free agency doesn't start until Friday, but the Milwaukee Bucks have already made the biggest splash anyone will likely make this offseason just when they needed to the most.

First, the Bucks agreed to trade George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, three future first-round picks and some pick swaps to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday, an upgrade at point guard whom many teams were after. The deal was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Then, Milwaukee agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Sacramento Kings, acquiring sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Just days before two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign the five-year, $220 million extension the Bucks will be able to offer him, general manager Jon Horst has made a strong case to his star for why he should commit long term to the team that drafted him.

Milwaukee gave up a lot for Holiday, but it's a good gamble. Anything that increases their chances of keeping Antetokounmpo is worth doing, and the Bucks should be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. But there's plenty more to unpack with these moves, and the Holiday deal in particular.