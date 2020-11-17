Bogdan Bogdanovic Reportedly Acquired by Bucks in Sign-and-Trade with Kings

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks apparently aren't done upgrading their roster.

Milwaukee are acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James from the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade, with Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson heading west in the deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor first reported Milwaukee was pursuing Bogdanovic.

Earlier in the night, Wojnarowski reported that the Bucks are finalizing a deal to get Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. Per Wojnarowski, the Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round picks and multiple pick swaps.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. The 28-year-old would be a great fit in an offense that looks to spread the floor and open the paint for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted, Monday night's reported deals give Milwaukee a formidable lineup:

Whether going all-in to this extent works is largely predicated on Antetokounmpo's decision about his next contract. According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, some around the league believe the two-time MVP is prepared to sign a five-year supermax extension.

If that happens, giving up three first-round picks and two picks swaps for Holiday isn't a massive overpay since those picks would be toward the back half of the first round. Likewise, the costs of a sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic—in terms of trade capital and salary—are easier to absorb.

However, the situation would look pretty dire for the Bucks were Antetokounmpo to leave. They'd still have a roster led by Holiday, Bogdanovic and Khris Middleton, but that squad isn't contending for a championship. And it would be years before the front office could trigger a true rebuild because it wouldn't have control of its picks for a long time.

Perhaps this aggressive approach speaks to a level of confidence from general manager Jon Horst about where Antetokounmpo is leaning.