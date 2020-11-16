    Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Very Interested' in Reuniting with Pelicans PG

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers are "very interested" in trading for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

    According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Holiday is just one of the players on Philadelphia's radar. Pompey reported the Sixers have cast a wide net in terms of trade targets, with Houston Rockets star James Harden, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills on their radar.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: Sixers do not want to include Ben Simmons in James Harden deal

      Report: Sixers do not want to include Ben Simmons in James Harden deal
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Report: Sixers do not want to include Ben Simmons in James Harden deal

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Philadelphia 76ers interested in trading for Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday

      Philadelphia 76ers interested in trading for Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Philadelphia 76ers interested in trading for Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday

      Grant Afseth
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Sixers VP of Scouting hints that Daryl Morey could trade their draft pick

      Sixers VP of Scouting hints that Daryl Morey could trade their draft pick
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers VP of Scouting hints that Daryl Morey could trade their draft pick

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Report: Harden Focused on Trade to Nets

      James Harden turned down extension that would make him first $50M per year player, Rockets and Nets in talks

      Report: Harden Focused on Trade to Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden Focused on Trade to Nets

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report