Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Very Interested' in Reuniting with Pelicans PG

The Philadelphia 76ers are "very interested" in trading for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Holiday is just one of the players on Philadelphia's radar. Pompey reported the Sixers have cast a wide net in terms of trade targets, with Houston Rockets star James Harden, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills on their radar.

