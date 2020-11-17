NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Predictions and Top Prospects on the Rise

0 of 3

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is Wednesday, and there's already some big moves that have been reportedly made.

Chris Paul and Abdel Nader are headed to the Phoenix Suns in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, OKC is also trading Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers, who will make their selection at No. 28 and send that player and Danny Green to Oklahoma.

Jrue Holiday will be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the New Orleans Pelicans will receive Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round picks and two future draft pick swaps from Milwaukee, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Bucks also landed Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James in a sign-and-trade for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.

Add to that Russell Westbrook and James Harden want to be traded from the Houston Rockets, and there's plenty of excitement leading up to the big night.

Unlike last year, there's no unanimous No. 1 pick on the board, but there are still quite a few solid players to choose from and teams are jockeying for position based on need.

Here's our latest mock draft with a look at a few prospects that are on the rise.

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis



3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

16. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

29. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona