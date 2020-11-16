    Fred VanVleet Reportedly Signs Shoe Contract with Chinese Brand Li-Ning

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Fred VanVleet (23) of the Toronto Raptors drives against Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Fred VanVleet is one of the NBA's top free agents this offseason. But before he signs a lucrative contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors or join a new organization, he took himself off the sneaker market.   

    According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, VanVleet signed a multiyear deal with Chinese apparel and sneaker brand Li-Ning:

    He now joins current NBA players CJ McCollum, D'Angelo Russell and Udonis Haslem, 2020 NBA draft prospect RJ Hampton and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade in the Li-Ning sponsorship family.

    It's shaping up to be a big November for VanVleet. 

