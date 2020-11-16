    Gordon Hayward Rumors: Celtics Star Undecided on $34.1M Contract Option

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 16, 2020

    Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    With less than 24 hours to make up his mind about returning to Boston via a $34.1 million player option, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is still undecided about his future, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

    Murphy reported that "a lot of people" want the 30-year-old, who was selected ninth overall out of Butler in 2010. 

    After seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, where he earned an All-Star nod in 2016-17, he signed a four-year, $127.8 million deal with the Celtics, where he has combined with stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker over the years to lead the Celtics to two Eastern Conference Finals in the past three seasons. 

    Hayward posted one of his most complete seasons through 52 games in his third year with Boston, averaging 17.5 points, a career-best 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. 

    The Indiana native has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, with reports that his hometown Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks would be interested in acquiring his contract. 

    With Hayward's decision coming the day before the NBA draft, the Celtics will be able to determine their path forward, whether it's with Hayward on the court, as a trade asset or as a player of the franchise's past.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      CP3 Trade Winners and Losers 📝

      Three winners and two losers in the first blockbuster trade of the offseason ⬇️

      CP3 Trade Winners and Losers 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 Trade Winners and Losers 📝

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      How the Celtics could trade for both Jrue Holiday and Myles Turner

      How the Celtics could trade for both Jrue Holiday and Myles Turner
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      How the Celtics could trade for both Jrue Holiday and Myles Turner

      Evan Massey
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Report: Harden Wants to Leave Rockets

      Rockets star 'wants to be on a contender elsewhere,' with 76ers and Nets believed to be his top choices

      Report: Harden Wants to Leave Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden Wants to Leave Rockets

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Jrue Holiday Report Bodes Well for Celtics' Trade Chances

      Latest Jrue Holiday Report Bodes Well for Celtics' Trade Chances
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Latest Jrue Holiday Report Bodes Well for Celtics' Trade Chances

      RSN
      via RSN