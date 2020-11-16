Gordon Hayward Rumors: Celtics Star Undecided on $34.1M Contract Option

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With less than 24 hours to make up his mind about returning to Boston via a $34.1 million player option, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is still undecided about his future, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

Murphy reported that "a lot of people" want the 30-year-old, who was selected ninth overall out of Butler in 2010.

After seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, where he earned an All-Star nod in 2016-17, he signed a four-year, $127.8 million deal with the Celtics, where he has combined with stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker over the years to lead the Celtics to two Eastern Conference Finals in the past three seasons.

Hayward posted one of his most complete seasons through 52 games in his third year with Boston, averaging 17.5 points, a career-best 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

The Indiana native has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, with reports that his hometown Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks would be interested in acquiring his contract.

With Hayward's decision coming the day before the NBA draft, the Celtics will be able to determine their path forward, whether it's with Hayward on the court, as a trade asset or as a player of the franchise's past.