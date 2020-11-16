Knicks Rumors: Danilo Gallinari Viewed as Potential Free-Agent Target

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The team that selected Danilo Gallinari with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2008 NBA draft may be interested in bringing him back as a free agent.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, some members of the New York Knicks believe they will target Gallinari "if the club is looking to contend next season." That qualifier is important, as Begley also noted "if New York decides to take a patient approach to its rebuild, you can likely remove Gallinari from the list of potential targets."

While taking a patient approach and rebuilding may seem wise for a franchise that missed the playoffs in each of the last seven years and has a new front office making decisions and new head coach Tom Thibodeau leading it on the court, there is always the chance the big-market Knicks look to make a splash.

New York traded Gallinari to the Denver Nuggets during the 2010-11 campaign as part of the package that landed Carmelo Anthony. It was just his third season in the league, and he was already averaging 15.9 points per game prior to the move.

It was a hint at what was to come.

Gallinari is a consistent scorer from the wing who has averaged 16.2 points per game throughout a career that includes stops with the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder as well. He posted 18.7 points a night in 2019-20 for the Thunder and helped lead them to the playoffs alongside Chris Paul.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported OKC traded Paul to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, which could have implications for Gallinari.

Begley noted there is an expectation the forward will leave the Thunder for a contender in free agency now that Paul is gone.

The Knicks are not contenders just yet despite having some building blocks in RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, but another corresponding move alongside a Gallinari signing could help change that this offseason.