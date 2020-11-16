    Fred VanVleet Rumors: Knicks Believed to Be 'Hesitant to Overpay' on Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives past Boston Celtics' Brad Wanamaker (9) during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Fred VanVleet will be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, and one team that would make sense as a suitor is the point guard-needy New York Knicks.

    New York is reportedly wary of his potential price point, however.

    According to Ian Begley of SNY, "Teams surveying the VanVleet market believe that New York would have interest in VanVleet but would be hesitant to overpay the guard on a four-year contract. Reading between the lines, it means those teams expect VanVleet to end up back in Toronto."

    VanVleet made it clear on a recent The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick that he was looking for a big payday this offseason:

    "I'm trying to get paid, man. I'm not shy about that. I don't have to tell people that I value winning. Look at my story; do your research. I've never been on a losing team in my entire life. That's what I'm about, and that's just what it is. I've won a championship, and now it's time to cash out. I'm 26; I feel like I'm—you know, I'm only four years in, but I feel like I'm on the verge of blossoming even more with more of a lead role and just taking more responsibility in my game."

    VanVleet would tick a few boxes for the Knicks. He's a 26-year-old burgeoning star who would make the Knicks more attractive for next summer's expected rush of superstar free agents, Giannis Antetokounmpo included. He would fill a major need at point guard. And frankly, he would be the first positive splash the team has made in free agency in quite some time. 

    Granted, if the money is the same, returning to Toronto would make sense for VanVleet, with a contender already in place and talents like Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby, among others, for him to pair with going forward. 

    While the Raptors may be another star away from winning another title, they are much closer than the Knicks and have shown far more proficiency in building a winner in recent years. 

    For the Knicks to lure VanVleet away from Toronto, then, the money will likely have to be better than what the Raptors offer. And if the Knicks are hesitant to do so, it seems unlikely they'll seriously be in the VanVleet running. 

