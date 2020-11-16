Bulls Rumors: Patrick Williams Subject of 'Chatter' for CHI's No. 4 Draft Pick

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls could add power on the wing with the fourth pick in Wednesday's draft, with ESPN's Jonathan Givony reporting that there is "plenty of chatter" surrounding Chicago and Florida State's Patrick Williams.

According to Givony, the Bulls are also "active in potential trade discussions for a veteran guard" amid rumors that guard Zach LaVine could be shopped this offseason.

Williams, who turned 19 in August, averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game without starting once through 29 appearances in his lone year at Florida State. The 6'8", 225-pound forward was linked to the Bulls by Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, who added that the team also likes Israeli forward Deni Avdija. NBA draft expert Chad Ford also said there was "significant buzz" about Advija heading to the Bulls.

In 26 Euroleague games with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Avdija added an average of 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while playing 14.3 minutes per game.

"Avdija's size, versatility, feel for the game and role-playing potential make him a good fit anywhere while offering another playmaking option as he develops," Givony wrote.

The Bulls have also worked out Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, who spoke highly of his meeting with the team, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports:

"I had a good workout. They liked what they saw. I think I fit well in Chicago. Obviously with two guards in Coby (White) and Zach (LaVine) who can score at a high level, I think I can come in right away and be somebody who can take the burden off them and facilitate. But also, with them wanting the ball in their hands at the same time, I can be a guy that plays off the ball and knocks down shots. So whatever is needed in Chicago, or any organization for that matter, I’m ready to do."

It seems that it will be unclear what the Bulls will do with the fourth pick until it's their turn to select on Wednesday night.