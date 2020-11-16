Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Postponed Amid TAMU's COVID-19 Outbreak

Sam Craft/Associated Press

A continued outbreak of COVID-19 within the Texas A&M football program has caused its upcoming game against Ole Miss to be postponed, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

The two teams were scheduled to play on Nov. 21, but Texas A&M no longer has a free week before Dec. 19, which is scheduled to be the date of the SEC Championship Game.

The SEC previously approved Dec. 19 as a possible makeup date for teams.

The Aggies were forced to postpone last Saturday's scheduled game against Tennessee because of its COVID-19 outbreak. It was one of four SEC games that were changed from Week 11. That game is currently rescheduled for Dec. 12.

As Alex Scarborough of ESPN noted, any SEC player who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for at least 10 days, while anyone deemed a high-risk close contact must quarantine for at least 14 days.

Texas A&M reportedly still has a high number of players remaining in quarantine, preventing the team from taking part in the upcoming game.

The schedule changes are significant for the Aggies as they are considered a contender for the College Football Playoff after their 5-1 start to the season, sitting No. 5 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The CFP committee is currently set to make its selection announcement on Dec. 20.