Suns' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported Chris Paul Trade

The Phoenix Suns reportedly pulled off the first blockbuster of the NBA offseason, acquiring Chris Paul in a six-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder will trade Paul and Abdel Nader to the Suns for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a protected 2022 first-round pick.

The Suns and Thunder will likely wait to formally consummate the trade until the league year formally begins Nov. 22, which will allow Phoenix to potentially use its cap space to add veteran pieces. ESPN's Zach Lowe mentioned Danilo Gallinari, Jerami Grant and Davis Bertans as potential candidates for Phoenix, which could use a stretch 4 to fill out its starting lineup.

For now, here is an updated look at the Suns' potential rotation if the trade goes through:

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: TBD

C: DeAndre Ayton

Bench: Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Johnson, Elie Okobo (non-guaranteed), Cameron Payne (non-guaranteed), Cheick Diallo (team option)

Free Agents: Arron Baynes, Dario Saric, Jevon Carter

Paul will bring instant relevancy to a Suns team that fashions itself as a playoff contender in 2020-21. Phoenix ended its regular season with an undefeated 8-0 mark in the bubble and views Paul as a significant upgrade over Rubio, who was solid but unspectacular in his lone season with the Suns.

Paul is coming off a return-to-form campaign in Oklahoma City, making second-team All-NBA with averages of 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds. The Thunder were one of the NBA's most surprising stories, earning the West's No. 4 seed despite being an oddly compiled mishmash of talent designed to hasten Oklahoma City's rebuilding effort.

If the trade becomes official, the Thunder are set to have 17 first-round picks between now and 2027.