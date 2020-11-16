LaMelo Ball Rumors: Shooting Touch, Ball-Handling 'Popped' in 'Strong' Workouts

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball reportedly solidified his standing as a top-three draft pick thanks to "strong" private workouts in front of NBA teams this past week, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

"Ball's incredible size, ball-handling and touch has popped even in a workout setting," Givony added.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists Ball as the No. 1 player in the class, although Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman each have a chance to go above him in Wednesday's NBA draft.

The 19-year-old has impressed on the court, averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last year for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's NBL.

"Most talented player in the draft," a scout told Wasserman. "I feel as good about his future as anyone else in this class."

There has been significant disagreement about the point guard, though, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst reporting on The Jump that Ball could slide in the draft.

There have also been reports about bad interviews, leading to question marks.

Ball has quieted these concerns ahead of the draft, with Givony projecting the Charlotte Hornets to take the guard at No. 3 overall.