    LaMelo Ball Rumors: Shooting Touch, Ball-Handling 'Popped' in 'Strong' Workouts

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia. The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    LaMelo Ball reportedly solidified his standing as a top-three draft pick thanks to "strong" private workouts in front of NBA teams this past week, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. 

    "Ball's incredible size, ball-handling and touch has popped even in a workout setting," Givony added.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists Ball as the No. 1 player in the class, although Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman each have a chance to go above him in Wednesday's NBA draft.

    The 19-year-old has impressed on the court, averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last year for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's NBL.

    "Most talented player in the draft," a scout told Wasserman. "I feel as good about his future as anyone else in this class."

    There has been significant disagreement about the point guard, though, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst reporting on The Jump that Ball could slide in the draft.

    There have also been reports about bad interviews, leading to question marks.

    Ball has quieted these concerns ahead of the draft, with Givony projecting the Charlotte Hornets to take the guard at No. 3 overall.

