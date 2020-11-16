3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated after embarrassing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Their 36-10 victory was both a statement and a relief following three close games that were only decided in the final minutes.

The Steelers can and should dominate lesser teams. They failed to do so against the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. They did against Cincinnati, and in doing so, showed that they are perhaps the most dangerous team in football.

Pittsburgh looked and played like a championship-caliber team on Sunday. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Week 10 win.