    Report: James Harden Considering 'Pushing' to Leave Rockets Amid Trade Rumors

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 16, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden, right, drives toward the basket as Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) defends during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden's time with the Houston Rockets may be ending shortly based on numerous rumors, and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another note Sunday indicating that could be the case.

    "Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets' ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said."

    Harden is in the middle of a four-year, $171.1 million deal. He has two guaranteed years left on his deal and a player option for 2022-23, per Spotrac.

    The 31-year-old scored an NBA-high 34.3 points per game last year alongside 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

