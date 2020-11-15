Report: James Harden Considering 'Pushing' to Leave Rockets Amid Trade Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden's time with the Houston Rockets may be ending shortly based on numerous rumors, and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another note Sunday indicating that could be the case.

"Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets' ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said."

Harden is in the middle of a four-year, $171.1 million deal. He has two guaranteed years left on his deal and a player option for 2022-23, per Spotrac.

The 31-year-old scored an NBA-high 34.3 points per game last year alongside 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

