    Jade Cargill Agrees to Multiyear Contract to Join AEW's Women's Division

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 12, 2020

    AEW

    AEW announced Thursday that the promotion has signed fitness model, professional trainer and now professional wrestler Jade Cargill to a multiyear contract:

    "I joined AEW because here I have a voice," Cargill said. "I'm ready to shake up the women's division, and I'm going to flip this promotion on its head."  

    Cargill made her official on-screen debut during Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. She interrupted Cody Rhodes' monologue about a desire to have a rematch against MJF by stating that Shaquille O'Neal is very interested in facing off against him in the ring:

    Shaq has made that feeling clear in the past, telling Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on Aug. 24: "I'd love to fight Cody. Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them."

    Cargill may have her own problems, however, as AEW chief brand officer Brandi Rhodes confronted the new AEW star and defended her husband in the process:

    Per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc., Cargill has trained at the Nightmare Factory wrestling school, which is owned and operated by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, as well as Heath Slater's Face 2 Face Wrestling School.

