Bucks Trade Rumors: Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker Interest MIL Ahead of Draft

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

As the Milwaukee Bucks explore options to upgrade their roster before the start of next season, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a potential trade partner.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Bucks are "in pursuit" of Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker leading up to the 2020 NBA draft.

The Bucks have been one of the most discussed teams in rumors and speculation because their clock with Giannis Antetokounmpo is rapidly ticking down. The reigning two-time NBA MVP can become a free agent next summer, though he is eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason.

After back-to-back disappointing playoff losses, the Bucks seem to be aware that something needs to change. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported last week they "love" Bogdan Bogdanovic and would like to find a way to make a sign-and-trade work with the Sacramento Kings for the restricted free agent.

The Rockets might make an easier trade partner if they decide to start rebuilding. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Wednesday that Russell Westbrook wants to be traded. Charania and Kelly Iko added that James Harden is "locked in" with Houston for next season.

Covington and Tucker are both wing players, which seems to be an area that Milwaukee is focused on upgrading. Covington has two years and $25 million remaining on his current contract. Tucker is owed $7.97 million in 2020-21 before being eligible for free agency.

Both players are excellent on the defensive end thanks to their wingspan and versatility. Covington is a more prolific scorer with a career average of 12.7 points per game and a 35.6 three-point percentage. Tucker doesn't shoot as much, but averaged 6.9 points per game with a 35.8 three-point percentage last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Milwaukee has had the best record in the NBA during the regular season in each of the past two years, but it has yet to reach the NBA Finals.