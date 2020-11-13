The Most Significant NBA Draft Misses of the Last 20 Years

0 of 6

The NBA draft always offers hope, but when teams get high-value picks wrong, despair shoves its kinder cousin out of the way.

That the 2020 class presents no obvious stars might be a blessing—at least for the teams with lottery picks. You can't really be said to have missed on a key selection if nobody in or around the league is sure who the target should have been.

As we look back on the last 20 years' worth of drafts, though, there's no shortage of costly, franchise-crippling gaffes.

This will be a mostly unscientific process, as trying to guess what would have happened to a team if it had gotten its pick right requires fantasizing about alternate timelines. But we'll try to narrow the parameters enough to avoid getting too swept away in butterfly-effect analysis.

We'll only consider drafts from 2000 to 2019, and because we're looking for maximum impact, misses outside the top five are off limits. In 2013, about half the league could've taken Giannis Antetokounmpo before he landed at No. 15, and just about every team, including the Golden State Warriors, passed on Draymond Green at least once in 2012.

Even more specifically, we're dealing with one-pick-away errors. The "right" pick has to come off the board immediately after the "wrong" one.

Finally, we also have to stay focused on misses that had major impacts. As an example, we won't hit the Cleveland Cavaliers selecting Anthony Bennet first in 2013 because the next pick, Victor Oladipo, didn't turn out to be some kind of franchise savior. To make the list, we'll need a team to botch its selection one spot ahead of someone far better than Oladipo.

Here comes some hindsight.