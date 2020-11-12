John Schlarman, Kentucky Football OL Coach, Dies of Cancer at Age 45

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The University of Kentucky announced offensive line coach John Schlarman died Thursday, two years after he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He was 45.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart released a statement:

"The UK Athletics family is in deep sorrow on the passing of John Schlarman. Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous.

"John was a great husband and father, teacher and leader. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his dedication to his players and his excellence as a coach. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and all who knew and loved him."

Schlarman remained an active member of the Wildcats coaching staff until less than a month before his death. He received the game ball following the team's 34-7 upset of 18th-ranked Tennessee on Oct. 17, which was his final appearance on the UK sideline.

The announcement included condolences for the family from Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops:

"I'm heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman. My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time.

"John was everything we all strive to be—honest, tough, fair, respected. Kentucky football won't be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit."

Schlarman played for the Wildcats as an offensive lineman from 1994 through 1997. He served as a graduate assistant with the football program from 2000 until 2002 and then returned on a more permanent basis in 2013 as an assistant on Stoops' staff.

Kentucky senior center Drake Jackson praised his line coach to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

"He has a charisma and a work ethic all coaches strive for," Jackson said in March. "He's just a complete person. It's not fake. It's not artificial."

Before returning to UK, Schlarman worked on the coaching staffs of several high school teams before taking over as the offensive line coach at Troy in 2007. He spent six years with the Trojans.