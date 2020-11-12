Bowl Projections 2020: CFP Predictions After Latest Rankings

0 of 6

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The official College Football Playoff rankings won’t be released for the first time until Nov. 24, but that won’t stop the speculation, especially after Clemson’s 47-40 overtime loss to No. 4 Notre Dame last weekend.

The loss dropped the top-ranked Tigers to No. 4 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, while the Fighting Irish leapt past Ohio State into the No. 2 spot, and Alabama ascended to No. 1.

Meanwhile, upstart Group of Five programs BYU and Cincinnati are in contention for a New Year’s Six spot, but both would need a lot of luck to get into the top four.