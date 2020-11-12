Eagles' Carson Wentz Ripped by Anonymous NFL OC: 'He Needs to Hit Rock Bottom'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

An anonymous NFL offensive coordinator provided pointed criticism Thursday amid Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's struggles this season.

Per Mike Sando of The Athletic, the coordinator said:

"Wentz deserves to be a 3. He needs to hit rock bottom because his decision-making is just atrocious. He doesn't know when to say when. Everything is trying to extend the play like it's the last play of the game every play. They have all these coaches, all these analytics guys, but there isn't anybody holding him accountable. He is not afraid of anybody, and he's not accountable enough and they probably think he is, but the results don't say that, which is hard."

The Eagles are just 3-4-1 this season, but that mark is good enough for a solid lead over the 2-6 Washington Football Team for first place in the downtrodden NFC East.

