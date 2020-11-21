Report: Yoeli Childs Agrees to Contract with Wizards After Going Undrafted

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

BYU forward Yoeli Childs will become a member of the Washington Wizards after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent, per Jacob C. Hatch of the Locked on Cougars podcast.

Jeff Call of the Deseret News and Sean Walker of KSL.com also confirmed the news on the 6'8", 225-pound forward from South Jordan, Utah.

Here's a look at the Wizards' updated roster with Childs in the mix.

Wizards Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

John Wall, PG: $42.8M (2023)

Bradley Beal, SG: $35.9M (2023)

Thomas Bryant, C: $8.3M (2022)

Ish Smith, PG: $6M (2021)

Rui Hachimura, PF: $4.6M (2023)

Jerome Robinson, SG: $3.5M (2022)

Troy Brown Jr., SF: $3.1M (2022)

Moritz Wagner, PF: $2M (2022)

Isaac Bonga, PG: $1.4M (2021)

Anzejs Pasecniks, C: $1.3M (2022)

Davis Bertans, PF: $16M (2025)

Robin Lopez, C (2021)

Raul Neto, G (2021)

Deni Avdija, SF/PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Cassius Winston, PG

Yoeli Childs, PF

Free Agents

Garrison Mathews, SG: RFA

Gary Payton II, PG: UFA

Ian Mahinmi, C: UFA

Shabazz Napier, PG: UFA

Jarrod Uthoff, PF: UFA

Childs dominated during his senior year at BYU, averaging 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He shot 57.4 percent from the field and scored a career-high 38 points against Pepperdine on Feb. 29.

He joins a Wizards team that added Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija and Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston in the NBA draft.