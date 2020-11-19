    Reggie Perry's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

    Mississippi State's Reggie Perry hands the ball to the referee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Mississippi State won 67-63. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    Mississippi State big man Reggie Perry is headed to Brooklyn to play for the Nets after going 57th overall in the NBA draft. Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Perry was part of a deal that sent junior college star Jay Scrubb, the No. 55 overall pick, to the Los Angeles Clippers.

                            

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerReggie Perry

    Position: PF

    Height: 6'10"

    Weight: 250

    Pro Comparison: Caleb Swanigan

    Scouting ReportAt 250 pounds, Perry's physical profile pops, and he uses his strength to score around the basket and rebound. He became a name to watch after improving his shooting touch and tripling his assist totals.

       

    Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year) 

    Kevin Durant, SF: $41.1M (2023)

    Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023)

    Caris LeVert, SG: $17.5M (2023)

    DeAndre Jordan, C: $10M (2023)

    Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: $11.5M (2022)

    Taurean Prince, SF: $14.5M (2022)

    Rodions Kurucs, SF: $1.7M (2022)

    Bruce Brown, SG: $1.6M 

    Nicolas Claxton, C: $1.4M (2022)

    Jarrett Allen, C: $2.5M (2021)

    Landry Shamet, PG: $1.9M (2022)

    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: $1.2M (2021)

    Reggie Perry, PF

                  

    Free Agents

    Joe Harris, SG: UFA

    Tyler Johnson, G: UFA

    Garrett Temple, SG: Team option

    Wilson Chandler, SF: UFA

    Jeremiah Martin, G: RFA

    Chris Chiozza, PG: RFA

    Michael Beasley, F: UFA

    Jamal Crawford, G: UFA

    Justin Anderson, F: UFA

    Donta Hall, PF: UFA

    Lance Thomas, F: UFA

                 

    Perry is the only member of the Nets' 2020 draft class but not the team's only acquisition of the evening.

    Brooklyn traded for Clippers guard Landry Shamet in a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons, who acquired the Nets' No. 19 overall pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pistons guard Luke Kennard is headed to L.A.

    Perry averaged a double-double last year with 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Thanks largely to his efforts, the Bulldogs won 20 games and finished fourth in the SEC.

