Reggie Perry's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Mississippi State big man Reggie Perry is headed to Brooklyn to play for the Nets after going 57th overall in the NBA draft. Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Perry was part of a deal that sent junior college star Jay Scrubb, the No. 55 overall pick, to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Reggie Perry



Position: PF



Height: 6'10"



Weight: 250



Pro Comparison: Caleb Swanigan



Scouting Report: At 250 pounds, Perry's physical profile pops, and he uses his strength to score around the basket and rebound. He became a name to watch after improving his shooting touch and tripling his assist totals.

Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Kevin Durant, SF: $41.1M (2023)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023)

Caris LeVert, SG: $17.5M (2023)

DeAndre Jordan, C: $10M (2023)

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: $11.5M (2022)

Taurean Prince, SF: $14.5M (2022)

Rodions Kurucs, SF: $1.7M (2022)

Bruce Brown, SG: $1.6M

Nicolas Claxton, C: $1.4M (2022)

Jarrett Allen, C: $2.5M (2021)

Landry Shamet, PG: $1.9M (2022)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: $1.2M (2021)

Reggie Perry, PF

Free Agents

Joe Harris, SG: UFA

Tyler Johnson, G: UFA

Garrett Temple, SG: Team option

Wilson Chandler, SF: UFA

Jeremiah Martin, G: RFA

Chris Chiozza, PG: RFA

Michael Beasley, F: UFA

Jamal Crawford, G: UFA

Justin Anderson, F: UFA

Donta Hall, PF: UFA

Lance Thomas, F: UFA

Perry is the only member of the Nets' 2020 draft class but not the team's only acquisition of the evening.

Brooklyn traded for Clippers guard Landry Shamet in a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons, who acquired the Nets' No. 19 overall pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pistons guard Luke Kennard is headed to L.A.

Perry averaged a double-double last year with 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Thanks largely to his efforts, the Bulldogs won 20 games and finished fourth in the SEC.