Nathan Knight Reportedly Signs 2-Way UDFA Contract with Hawks After NBA Draft

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

William & Mary big man Nathan Knight is the newest addition to the Atlanta Hawks after signing a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Knight spent four years with the Tribe, averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. The 6'10" big man also shot 56 percent from the field while hitting 28.3 percent of his three-pointers.

He joins a frontcourt that already included John Collins and Clint Capela heading into the 2020 NBA draft. Atlanta added to its options by selecting USC big man Onyeka Okongwu with the sixth overall pick.