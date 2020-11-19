    Nathan Knight Reportedly Signs 2-Way UDFA Contract with Hawks After NBA Draft

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020

    William & Mary forward Nathan Knight, right, dunks the ball against Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Ohio State won 97-62. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Paul Vernon/Associated Press

    William & Mary big man Nathan Knight is the newest addition to the Atlanta Hawks after signing a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Knight spent four years with the Tribe, averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. The 6'10" big man also shot 56 percent from the field while hitting 28.3 percent of his three-pointers.

    He joins a frontcourt that already included John Collins and Clint Capela heading into the 2020 NBA draft. Atlanta added to its options by selecting USC big man Onyeka Okongwu with the sixth overall pick.

