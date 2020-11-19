    Nate Hinton Signs 2-Way Contract with Mavericks as Undrafted Free Agent

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 20, 2020

    Houston's Nate Hinton (11) shoots over Connecticut's Brendan Adams (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Jessica Hill/Associated Press

    Houston Cougars guard Nate Hinton, who averaged 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year, will head to Dallas to play for the Mavericks after agreeing to a two-way deal, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

                       

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerNate Hinton

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'5"

    Weight210

    Pro Comparison: Wesley Matthews

    Scouting ReportFew players in the draft have a motor as charged as Hinton's. It translates to incredible rebounding and disruptive defense. But he also has a smooth three-point shot. It's easy to picture a steal and a role player who shoots and hustles.

       

    Mavericks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Kristaps Porzingis, PF: $31.7M (2024)

    Maxi Kleber, PF: $9M (2023)

    Dwight Powell, PF: $11.1M (2023)

    Delon Wright, PG: $9.4M (2022)

    Luka Doncic, PG: $7.4M (2022)

    Josh Richardson, SF: $10.5M (2022)

    Dorian Finney-Smith, SF: $4M (2022)

    Jalen Brunson, PG: $1.5M (2022)

    Justin Jackson, SF: $2.7M (2021)

    Boban Marjanovic, C: $3.5M (2021)

    Josh Green, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Tyrell Terry, PG

    Tyler Bey, PF

    Nate Hinton, SG

    Freddie Gillespie, PF/C

              

    Free Agents

    Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Player option

    Courtney Lee, SG: UFA

    Jose Barea, PG: UFA

    Willie Cauley-Stein, C: Player option

    Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF: UFA

    Antonius Cleveland, SG: RFA

    Josh Reaves, SG: RFA

    Trey Burke, G: UFA

    Hinton might be a long shot to make the Mavs' active roster in 2020-21, but his energy will give him a chance to make a contribution before the year ends. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him as a member of the rotation in 2021-22 at the very least.

    Dallas has been active this week, drafting a trio of new players (led by Arizona's Josh Green) and inking Hinton and Freddie Gillespie as undrafted free agents. The Mavs also received wing Josh Richardson in a deal that sent guard Seth Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers.

