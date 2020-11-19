Nate Hinton Signs 2-Way Contract with Mavericks as Undrafted Free Agent

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Houston Cougars guard Nate Hinton, who averaged 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year, will head to Dallas to play for the Mavericks after agreeing to a two-way deal, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Nate Hinton



Position: SG



Height: 6'5"



Weight: 210



Pro Comparison: Wesley Matthews



Scouting Report: Few players in the draft have a motor as charged as Hinton's. It translates to incredible rebounding and disruptive defense. But he also has a smooth three-point shot. It's easy to picture a steal and a role player who shoots and hustles.

Mavericks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Kristaps Porzingis, PF: $31.7M (2024)

Maxi Kleber, PF: $9M (2023)

Dwight Powell, PF: $11.1M (2023)

Delon Wright, PG: $9.4M (2022)

Luka Doncic, PG: $7.4M (2022)

Josh Richardson, SF: $10.5M (2022)

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF: $4M (2022)

Jalen Brunson, PG: $1.5M (2022)

Justin Jackson, SF: $2.7M (2021)

Boban Marjanovic, C: $3.5M (2021)

Josh Green, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Tyrell Terry, PG



Tyler Bey, PF

Nate Hinton, SG

Freddie Gillespie, PF/C

Free Agents

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Player option

Courtney Lee, SG: UFA

Jose Barea, PG: UFA

Willie Cauley-Stein, C: Player option

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF: UFA

Antonius Cleveland, SG: RFA

Josh Reaves, SG: RFA

Trey Burke, G: UFA

Hinton might be a long shot to make the Mavs' active roster in 2020-21, but his energy will give him a chance to make a contribution before the year ends. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him as a member of the rotation in 2021-22 at the very least.

Dallas has been active this week, drafting a trio of new players (led by Arizona's Josh Green) and inking Hinton and Freddie Gillespie as undrafted free agents. The Mavs also received wing Josh Richardson in a deal that sent guard Seth Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers.