Nate Hinton Signs 2-Way Contract with Mavericks as Undrafted Free Agent

Nate Hinton Signs 2-Way Contract with Mavericks as Undrafted Free AgentNovember 20, 2020
Houston Cougars guard Nate Hinton, who averaged 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year, will head to Dallas to play for the Mavericks after agreeing to a two-way deal, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Nate Hinton
Position: SG
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 210
Pro Comparison: Wesley Matthews
Scouting Report: Few players in the draft have a motor as charged as Hinton's. It translates to incredible rebounding and disruptive defense. But he also has a smooth three-point shot. It's easy to picture a steal and a role player who shoots and hustles.
Mavericks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF: $31.7M (2024)
Maxi Kleber, PF: $9M (2023)
Dwight Powell, PF: $11.1M (2023)
Delon Wright, PG: $9.4M (2022)
Luka Doncic, PG: $7.4M (2022)
Josh Richardson, SF: $10.5M (2022)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF: $4M (2022)
Jalen Brunson, PG: $1.5M (2022)
Justin Jackson, SF: $2.7M (2021)
Boban Marjanovic, C: $3.5M (2021)
Josh Green, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Tyler Bey, PF
Nate Hinton, SG
Freddie Gillespie, PF/C
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Player option
Courtney Lee, SG: UFA
Jose Barea, PG: UFA
Willie Cauley-Stein, C: Player option
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF: UFA
Antonius Cleveland, SG: RFA
Josh Reaves, SG: RFA
Trey Burke, G: UFA
Hinton might be a long shot to make the Mavs' active roster in 2020-21, but his energy will give him a chance to make a contribution before the year ends. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him as a member of the rotation in 2021-22 at the very least.
Dallas has been active this week, drafting a trio of new players (led by Arizona's Josh Green) and inking Hinton and Freddie Gillespie as undrafted free agents. The Mavs also received wing Josh Richardson in a deal that sent guard Seth Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Warriors Trade for Oubre 🚨
Thunder send Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Warriors for 2021 protected first-round pick (Woj)