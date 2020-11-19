Knicks Rumors: Myles Powell to Sign UDFA Contract with Knicks, Expected in Camp

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Seton Hall shooting guard Myles Powell, who averaged 21.0 points per game for the Pirates last season, has agreed to a contract with the New York Knicks after going undrafted Wednesday night, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Begley reported Powell will be with the team for its training camp.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Myles Powell



Position: SG



Height: 6'2"



Weight: 195

Scouting Report: Advanced shot-making gives Powell a chance

Despite his impressive production, Powell wasn't among the 60 players to come off the board in the 2020 NBA draft. NBA insider Adam Zagoria wrote Thursday that "lot of folks believe the Knicks should give him a shot given his local ties and connections to the team."

Entering the draft, many thought the Knicks needed to strengthen their backcourt, which led to some surprise when they selected Dayton star Obi Toppin with the No. 8 pick.

RJ Barrett is obviously the long-term plan at 2-guard, but New York doesn't have a wealth of options behind him, especially considering how much the franchise is looking toward the future. Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock are free agents after the 2020-21 season, and their salaries are only partially guaranteed.

Perhaps Powell can play his way into backing up Barrett and getting some minutes at the point.