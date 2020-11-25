    Warriors Rumors: Kaleb Wesson Signs Training Camp Contract After Going Undrafted

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 26, 2020

    Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson (34) shoots a free-throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Former Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson is signing a camp deal with the Golden State Warriors, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

    The 6'9", 270-pound big man averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his junior season for the Buckeyes. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman provided a few scouting notes.

    "Kaleb Wesson added a three-ball to complement his post strength around the basket, post skills and passing," Wasserman said.

    "If he moves well enough to defend while continuing to make outside shots, he should stick as an offensive-oriented stretch 5."

    Slater called Wesson a "bruising big from Ohio State who can shoot it a bit." He also noted that Wesson provides the Warriors "an extra big body at the outset of practices."

    The NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22, with training camps starting on Dec. 1.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Kings Signing Hassan Whiteside

      Free-agent big man has agreed to one-year deal with Sacramento

      Report: Kings Signing Hassan Whiteside
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Kings Signing Hassan Whiteside

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Curry: Warriors '100 Percent' Benefit from Rest This Season

      Curry: Warriors '100 Percent' Benefit from Rest This Season
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Curry: Warriors '100 Percent' Benefit from Rest This Season

      RSN
      via RSN

      Dwight: Simmons Is Young LeBron

      76ers big man has high praise for Ben Simmons: 'I've been saying for a couple years [he's] a young LeBron'

      Dwight: Simmons Is Young LeBron
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dwight: Simmons Is Young LeBron

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Klay Has Achilles Surgery

      Warriors star is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery today on torn Achilles

      Klay Has Achilles Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Klay Has Achilles Surgery

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report