Warriors Rumors: Kaleb Wesson Signs Training Camp Contract After Going Undrafted

Former Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson is signing a camp deal with the Golden State Warriors, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The 6'9", 270-pound big man averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his junior season for the Buckeyes. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman provided a few scouting notes.

"Kaleb Wesson added a three-ball to complement his post strength around the basket, post skills and passing," Wasserman said.

"If he moves well enough to defend while continuing to make outside shots, he should stick as an offensive-oriented stretch 5."

Slater called Wesson a "bruising big from Ohio State who can shoot it a bit." He also noted that Wesson provides the Warriors "an extra big body at the outset of practices."

The NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22, with training camps starting on Dec. 1.