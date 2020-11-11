Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Rockets Star Wants to Be Moved After 1 Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After spending only one season in Houston, Russell Westbrook is hoping to move on this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier Wednesday that Westbrook and James Harden had shared their "concern about the direction of the franchise" under new head coach Stephen Silas and newly promoted general manager Rafael Stone.

Meanwhile, Harden reportedly remains committed to Houston:

