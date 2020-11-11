    Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Rockets Star Wants to Be Moved After 1 Season

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 12, 2020
    Alerted 17m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) looks up during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 110-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    After spending only one season in Houston, Russell Westbrook is hoping to move on this offseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier Wednesday that Westbrook and James Harden had shared their "concern about the direction of the franchise" under new head coach Stephen Silas and newly promoted general manager Rafael Stone. 

    Meanwhile, Harden reportedly remains committed to Houston:  

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Trade Ideas for Chris Paul 📍

      We pick CP3's four best landing spots with his trade market heating up

      Trade Ideas for Chris Paul 📍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade Ideas for Chris Paul 📍

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Tim Duncan to Stop Coaching

      Spurs legend is 'stepping away' from his full-time coaching job after one season (Stein)

      Report: Tim Duncan to Stop Coaching
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Tim Duncan to Stop Coaching

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Perkins: Harden, Russ Are 'Not Happy' with Rockets

      Perkins: Harden, Russ Are 'Not Happy' with Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Perkins: Harden, Russ Are 'Not Happy' with Rockets

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Should the Rockets blow it up?

      Should the Rockets blow it up?
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Should the Rockets blow it up?

      The Dream Shake
      via The Dream Shake