Isaiah Joe's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after they selected him 49th overall in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Scouting Report: A drop in shooting percentages hurt Isaiah Joe's stock, making him one of the best value picks of 2020. He still buried threes at a ridiculous rate with picturesque mechanics and fluidity. He's a future shooting specialist with sneaky shot creation, dribble jumpers and pick-and-roll play in his bag.

76ers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Tobias Harris, SF: $36M (2024)

Ben Simmons, PG: $33.9M (2025)

Joel Embiid, C: $29.5M (2023)

Danny Green, SG: $15.4M (2021)

Mike Scott, PF: $4.9M (2021)

Zhaire Smith, SG: $3M (2022)

Matisse Thybulle, SF: $2.6M (2023)

Furkan Korkmaz, SG: $1.7M (2021)

Shake Milton, PG: $1.7M (2023)

Tyrese Maxey, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Isaiah Joe, SG

Free Agents

Alec Burks, SG: UFA

Glenn Robinson III, SG: UFA

Kyle O'Quinn, C: UFA

Raul Neto, PG: UFA

Ryan Broekhoff, SF: UFA

Joe, who played two seasons at Arkansas, averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shot just 36.7 percent from the field last year but notably hit 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts in 2018-19.

Joe joins a 76ers team that added another top SEC scorer in Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey in the first round.