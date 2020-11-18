    Isaiah Joe's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Arkansas guard Isaiah JoeÂ (1) against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Michael Woods/Associated Press

    Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after they selected him 49th overall in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.

                   

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Isaiah Joe

    PositionSG

    Height: 6'5"

    Weight: 188

    Pro Comparison: Landry Shamet

    Scouting ReportA drop in shooting percentages hurt Isaiah Joe's stock, making him one of the best value picks of 2020. He still buried threes at a ridiculous rate with picturesque mechanics and fluidity. He's a future shooting specialist with sneaky shot creation, dribble jumpers and pick-and-roll play in his bag.

              

    76ers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Tobias Harris, SF: $36M (2024)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ben Simmons, PG: $33.9M (2025)

    Joel Embiid, C: $29.5M (2023)

    Danny Green, SG: $15.4M (2021)

    Mike Scott, PF: $4.9M (2021)

    Zhaire Smith, SG: $3M (2022)

    Matisse Thybulle, SF: $2.6M (2023)

    Furkan Korkmaz, SG: $1.7M (2021)

    Shake Milton, PG: $1.7M (2023)

    Tyrese Maxey, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Isaiah Joe, SG

    Free Agents

    Alec Burks, SG: UFA

    Glenn Robinson III, SG: UFA

    Kyle O'Quinn, C: UFA

    Raul Neto, PG: UFA

    Ryan Broekhoff, SF: UFA

          

    Joe, who played two seasons at Arkansas, averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shot just 36.7 percent from the field last year but notably hit 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts in 2018-19.

    Joe joins a 76ers team that added another top SEC scorer in Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey in the first round.

    Related

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Start date, schedule and more

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      76ers Draft Paul Reed

      🚨 DePaul forward goes No. 58 overall 📋 Pro player comp: Maurice Harkless 📲 Like the pick? Give us your take in 3 words

      76ers Draft Paul Reed
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      76ers Draft Paul Reed

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry

      Mavs send Curry to 76ers for Josh Richardson and No. 36 overall (Woj)

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry
      NBA logo
      NBA

      76ers Trade for Seth Curry

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Maxey's Scouting Report📝

      @Jonwass has everything you need to know after 76ers picked Kentucky G at No. 21 overall 📲

      Maxey's Scouting Report📝
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Maxey's Scouting Report📝

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report