Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on COVID-19 Postponements: Maybe Some Don't Want to Play

Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin offered a controversial take about the wave of SEC games being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kiffin hypothesized that "maybe some people don't want to play" and are adding injured players in with their positive coronavirus cases and close contacts. He noted that he was worried that the team's bye last week would result in positive tests this week.

"Somehow we tested Monday and Tuesday and somehow had all negatives which was great," he said. "I was very concerned with everybody gone for the whole weekend and not being around."

Other programs have not been as lucky, with multiple schools in the conference and across college football currently suffering from outbreaks within their programs.

As of Wednesday morning, Georgia vs. Missouri, Alabama vs. LSU, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee and Auburn vs. Mississippi State have all been postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases.

SEC guidelines for this season require teams to have at least 53 scholarship players available, including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.

Coming out of the bye, Ole Miss is scheduled to host South Carolina at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels (2-4) are tied with Mississippi State for last place in the SEC West.