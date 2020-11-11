Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook 'Expressed Concern' on Rockets' Future

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook have reportedly "expressed concern about the direction of the franchise" following the departures of general manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni during the offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday the Rockets' leadership—governor Tilman Fertitta, GM Rafael Stone and coach Stephen Silas—is "fearful" the superstar duo's commitment to the organization may be "wavering," though no trade requests have been made.

