    Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook 'Expressed Concern' on Rockets' Future

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020
    Houston Rockets' James Harden, left and Russell Westbrook walks together during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook have reportedly "expressed concern about the direction of the franchise" following the departures of general manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni during the offseason.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday the Rockets' leadership—governor Tilman Fertitta, GM Rafael Stone and coach Stephen Silas—is "fearful" the superstar duo's commitment to the organization may be "wavering," though no trade requests have been made.

                                                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

