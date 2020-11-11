NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Serge Ibaka, Jerami Grant, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In an offseason that has been filled with uncertainty, there's now more clarity regarding the NBA calendar. For weeks, teams knew the 2020 NBA draft would be taking place Nov. 18, but it had yet to be decided when free agency would begin and when they could really begin shaping their rosters for the 2020-21 season.

However, it's now reportedly been agreed that the free-agency negotiation period will begin on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET.

Teams already know most of the players who will be available, and there's sure to be further rumors about potential moves that might be imminent.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the market as the start of free agency finally nears.