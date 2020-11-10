Anthony Edwards Rumors: Teams Not Sold on Georgia Star Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The draft stock of Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards may be starting to slip a bit, and that has some prospect analysts wondering if the 19-year-old could see himself slide out of the top three picks.

According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, lingering questions about the guard's tools have some teams concerned:

"Here’s the one piece of this puzzle that’s nagging at me: Teams aren’t sold on Edwards. They know he’s talented, but the shaky J, blah workout and some very iffy background reports make everybody nervous as hell. I can’t find anybody excited to pick him, and that makes me wonder if he could slip."

Edwards has consistently ranked as a top prospect leading up to the draft. The native of Atlanta averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his lone season with the Bulldogs while winning SEC Rookie of the Year.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Edwards at No. 4 on his latest big board, noting concerns about his ability to transition to the league:

"With 6'5", 225-pound size, advanced shot-creation and shot-making skills and an average of 19.1 points per game, Anthony Edwards is No. 1 on some draft boards. There are also scouts who believe he's fool's gold.

"I'm in the middle, not ready to trust his mentality, shot selection and defense as a No. 1 pick but willing to buy that his scoring ability will translate. Between his tools and isolation game, he should develop into a one-on-one mismatch capable of taking over games. His style of play results in low-percentage shots while teammates stand and watch. And Edwards struggles to assert himself while working from off the ball, a spot he figures to be in as a rookie."

Those notions have only gained momentum following a pro day two weeks ago that left a number of scouts "discouraged."

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported "multiple" front offices were less than impressed with Edwards' jump shot and called his performance "sluggish."



It's not uncommon for concerns over top picks to surface in the days leading up to the draft as teams do their best to hide their strategies. Multiple reports of Edwards' stock falling could be due to the same type of subterfuge, or it could be the reality of the guard's situation.

Basketball fans will get their definitive answer when the NBA draft tips off Wednesday, November 18.