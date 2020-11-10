    Bill Belichick: Resigning from Jets Job 'One of the Great Moments of My Career'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 10, 2020

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    As head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowl championships. But the career move he made before landing in New England—leaving the New York Jets, where he served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator from 1997-99—was pivotal for him.

    Appearing on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni & Fauria, Belichick said resigning from the Jets was "one of the great moments" of his career (h/t Ryan Hannable):

    "Well, not only one of the most defining, but you know, one of the great moments of my career. That combined with Robert [Kraft] giving me the opportunity to come here, I couldn't have asked for anything more. That wasn't a good situation for me and I didn't want to be part of it, so I wasn't. The other half of that was Robert giving me the opportunity to come here and trading, he gave up quite a bit to get me to come here, and that was a big trade. I am very thankful that it worked out. I appreciate all the support from Robert, the Kraft family, the Patriots organization and all the New England fans and I'll keep trying to do my best for this team and this organization — give them the very best that can and I very thankful for the opportunity to come here. I just wasn't going to stay there in that situation."

    In 2000, the Patriots fired now-Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and wanted to replace him with Belichick, who was in the midst of a six-year contract as an assistant coach on the Jets—under former Patriots coach Bill Parcells, who had coached with Belichick in New England in 1996.

    When he signed his contract to follow Parcells to New York, the document included a stipulation that he would assume Parcells' job when he left the team, which he did on Jan. 3, 2000. But during a press conference scheduled to introduce Belichick as the head coach the next day, Belichick resigned. Patriots owner Robert Kraft traded a first-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft and fourth- and seventh-round selections in 2001 in exchange for Belichick and a pair of late-round selections in the 2000 and 2001 drafts. 

    Though his first season in New England had little markings of what was to come, with the team finishing 5-11, Belichick would go on to coach in nine Super Bowls, boasting a 240-88 record through nearly 21 seasons with the team. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL’s New Diversity Rule

      League to award compensatory picks to teams for developing minority employees hired as a HC or GM by another club

      NFL’s New Diversity Rule
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      NFL’s New Diversity Rule

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Why 'Tanking for Trevor' Might Not Be the Best for Jets

      Why 'Tanking for Trevor' Might Not Be the Best for Jets
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Why 'Tanking for Trevor' Might Not Be the Best for Jets

      Sny
      via Sny

      OBJ Good After ACL Surgery

      Browns WR posts Instagram after surgery: 'Sit back relax n watch how God work...Now let the journey begin' 📸

      OBJ Good After ACL Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Good After ACL Surgery

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Talib Will Broadcast Sunday

      Former Super Bowl champ will make NFL broadcasting debut on FOX on play-by-play for Washington-Lions game

      Talib Will Broadcast Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Talib Will Broadcast Sunday

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report