NBA Draft Rumors: Patrick Williams May Have Promise from Pistons at No. 7

The Detroit Pistons are "extremely interested" in selecting Florida State forward Patrick Williams, to the point where he may have a draft promise from them, per John Hollinger of The Athletic.

"The hottest draft rumor is that Williams has a promise from the Pistons, or at the very least that they're extremely interested in him," Hollinger wrote. "Killian Hayes is the other name I've heard here, but at a much, much lower volume."

Detroit holds the No. 7 pick in the NBA draft, which will take place Wed., Nov. 18.

Williams played one season at Florida State, averaging 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game. He turned 19 years old on Aug. 26 and is one of the youngest players in the class, per Brian Brennan of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Williams-Pistons connection has been reported by others as well. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic selected Williams in the website's NBA beat writer mock draft Monday.

Edwards explained why Williams could work in Detroit, which is also in need of a long-term point guard:

"The NBA has prioritized long, athletic wings who have the ability to guard multiple positions on defense and be creators on offense. Williams has the makings of someone who could fall in that category. At 6'8" with a 6'11" wingspan, Williams slots in at small forward but could also move over to play power forward in small-ball lineups. His body is NBA-ready now. Outside of Sekou Doumbouya, the Pistons lack someone of this ilk. Physically, Williams looks the part of a modern-day NBA wing."

Add Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times to the list of writers connecting Williams and the Pistons:

"Some scouts and executives believe Williams has a promise to the Pistons if he's still on the board here. Detroit must like Williams' combination of measurables, potential and youth, an ideal complementary player to any rotation. He wasn't that productive last season, but Williams' athleticism and two-way potential is eye-catching."

The Pistons are in full rebuilding mode: They traded center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers and added Troy Weaver from the Oklahoma City Thunder as their new general manager.

Detroit has some pieces to build around in recent first-round picks Luke Kennard and Sekou Doumbouya but needs more young, talented prospects after a 20-46 season. Christian Wood, a 25-year-old big man, broke out for Detroit when given more playing time, but he is an unrestricted free agent.

Free agency will begin Nov. 20. The 72-game season is scheduled to start Dec. 22.