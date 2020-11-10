    Odell Beckham Jr. Posts IG Photo After ACL Surgery: 'Now Let the Journey Begin'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020
    Alerted 47m ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. (13) is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's 37-34 win at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery on his torn ACL Tuesday and posted an update afterward on Instagram:

    The Browns offered an update of their own confirming Beckham's surgery was successful: 

    The Cleveland Browns receiver suffered the knee injury early in his team's Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was later revealed to be a torn ACL, ending his season while being put on injured reserve. 

    He was at least in good spirits after the injury, spending time at a casino last week:

    Beckham now has his recovery ahead as he tries to rehab from yet another significant injury.

    The 28-year-old dealt with a core muscle injury throughout 2019, even though he played in all 16 games, and he missed 16 games over his final two seasons with the New York Giants. After earning Pro Bowl selections in his first three years in the NFL, Beckham hasn't approached his early numbers in any of his last four years.

    His 23 catches in 2020 will be the lowest of any season of his career.

