    Patriots' Cam Newton Dealing with Sore Neck After Hit by Jets' Ashtyn Davis

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said Tuesday he's dealing with a sore neck after a hard hit by New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis during the Pats' 30-27 comeback win Monday night.

    "My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side," Newton said on WEEI (via ESPN's Mike Reiss). "So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

