Patriots' Cam Newton Dealing with Sore Neck After Hit by Jets' Ashtyn Davis

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said Tuesday he's dealing with a sore neck after a hard hit by New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis during the Pats' 30-27 comeback win Monday night.

"My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side," Newton said on WEEI (via ESPN's Mike Reiss). "So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today."

