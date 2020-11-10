    NBA Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Receiving 'Pretty Good' Offers for No. 1 Overall Pick

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020

    Georgia's Anthony Edwards brings the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly received some "pretty good" offers for the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which takes place Nov. 18. 

    ESPN's Zach Lowe discussed the rumors on Monday's edition of the Lowe Post podcast but noted "it doesn't sound like [the Wolves are] going to make that move" (via DraftExpress):

    The 2020 draft class features some terrific prospects, led by Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Deni Avdija. What it doesn't possess is a virtually guaranteed superstar in the likes Zion Williamson, the No. 1 choice in 2019 by the New Orleans Pelicans.

    It raised questions about what type of value the Timberwolves could receive if they placed the top pick on the block. While Lowe prefaced his report with the value being relative to the available prospects, it doesn't sound like Minnesota is going to make a blockbuster move regardless.

    In September, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported the Wolves were "confused" about what direction to go at the time, but would consider trying to trade down if an "established star" became available.

    If Minnesota stays put, it'll likely come down to either Edwards or Ball with the first pick.

    The decision probably depends on whether head coach Ryan Saunders wants to use D'Angelo Russell more as a point guard or shooting guard moving forward.

    He's played mostly at the 1 throughout his NBA career, which included previous stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, but his lackluster assist-to-turnover ratio (5.3-2.9) might make him more valuable playing off the ball.

    If the T-Wolves opt to alter his role, then Ball will likely become the first overall pick to take over most of the ball-handling responsibility. If they keep Russell at the point, then the focus probably shifts to Edwards, the class' most dynamic scorer.

    Either way, Minnesota would have a solid foundation with the No. 1 pick, Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, though the rest of the roster would still lag a bit behind in the loaded Western Conference.

