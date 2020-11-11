Justin Fields, Ohio State Offense Backing Up Its Championship Billing

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Long before we realized the 2020 college football season would look markedly different, Ohio State stood alongside Alabama and Clemson as the premier national title contenders.

As the COVID-19 pandemic altered the schedule, however, Ryan Day's team shifted from a co-favorite to a non-participant to a heavily delayed challenger. But after three impressive wins, the Buckeyes are living up to those lofty preseason expectations.

Justin Fields and this offense are the biggest reason why.

Given that he's a former 5-star recruit and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting last season, Fields' excellent performance is no surprise. And while the competition level so far must be considered, he's also leaving no doubt.

Fields accounted for 330 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win over Nebraska. He threw for 318 yards and four scores at Penn State and then obliterated Rutgers with 314 passing yards and six total touchdowns. Fields has completed 72 of his 83 attempts—a ridiculous 86.7 percent—at 10.9 yards per throw.

Overall, he's accounted for 13 scores with zero turnovers while leading the Buckeyes to 511.3 yards and 46.3 points per outing. Both are top-10 marks among programs that have played at least three games.

One of the most impressive parts of Fields' game in 2020 is his ability to evade initial pressure. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provided a few clips of how that looked against Rutgers.

Fields is known as a dual-threat quarterback, so that mobility is expected. Being fast, though, doesn't mean someone is able to recognize the pressure and escape so calmly. And because Fields is a pass-first player, he isn't simply looking to scramble; he's constantly looking for a big play downfield.

Considering the talent at receiver, that's the best decision.

"When he starts to run around, he's so dangerous," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said of Fields, according to Patrick Murphy of Bucknuts. "But let's remember who's catching the ball. Those are two elite receivers. Elite, elite."

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have already combined for seven catches of 25-plus yards and five 100-yard games.

Olave—the team leader in yards and touchdowns last season—has 18 receptions for 288 yards and four scores. Wilson has become a top option as expected in his sophomore year, reeling in 24 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns so far.

Though the Buckeyes leaned on a rotation in recent years, it would be perfectly sound to rely heavily on that duo in 2020. Nevertheless, they're receiving some production from two more targets as well.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert is a terrific red-zone threat with three touchdowns, and Jameson Williams—the other starting wideout—just caught a 38-yard score against Rutgers.

Fields, unsurprisingly, believes the offense can still improve.

"I don't think we're at our peak yet," Fields said following the Rutgers win, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Beyond the literal notion that perfection is unattainable, he's correct. The interior of the offensive line has struggled at times. Excluding the fourth quarter (garbage-time carries), the Buckeyes are at 5.3 yards per carry. That's quite good, but it can be better.

However, the tackles—Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford—are thriving.

Besides, the interior group is immensely talented. Right guard Wyatt Davis earned All-American honors in 2019, and center Josh Myers landed third-team All-Big Ten. Left guard Harry Miller was a 5-star prospect. Other than Miller, the expectation of improvement is based on past performance, not just potential.

Provided the blocking unit progresses, Master Teague III and Trey Sermon will have more chances for explosive runs.

They're both averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry, yet they have combined for only three 20-yard gains in three games. Ohio State trended much closer to two carries of 20-plus per game with J.K. Dobbins and Teague last year, and that's fully attainable in 2020.

Although an elite offense always appeared likely, the Buckeyes needed to prove this was a championship-caliber unit on game day. Plus, we aren't crowning Ohio State as Big Ten champions, given the defense's occasional issues and the possibility of Graham Mertz raising Wisconsin's upside.

But through three games, Fields and his supporting cast have solidified Ohio State as a College Football Playoff favorite. In a year full of changes, accomplishing the expected is still a major feat.

All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.