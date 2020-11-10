Ben Simmons Discusses Design Process Behind 76ers' City Edition Jerseys

DUANE BURLESON/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons said he wouldn't relent until team president Chris Heck agreed to bring back jerseys reminiscent of the Allen Iverson-era Sixers of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I took it upon myself to bring back the black jersey," Simmons told ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Here's a closer look at the team's 2020-21 City Edition uniform unveiled Tuesday:

Heck was never a fan of the black jerseys, likening them to MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates, but between Simmons' constant urging across his four seasons in Philadelphia and discussion with Desron Dorset, the team's vice president of business and fan development, about the financial upside, he ultimately gave in.

"That's what I want, because that's what I remember," Dorset told ESPN. "Iverson was that guy. And I knew from a dollars and cents perspective, if we bring those back, we hit gold."

The new jerseys also received a stamp of approval from Iverson, who's now a Sixers ambassador.

"I love 'em," Iverson told Lowe. "It's almost bittersweet. You look at them and you imagine yourself playing in them—adding the headband, the wristband, the sleeve, trying to put your flavor on them."

He added: "When you look good, you play good."

Simmons was heavily involved in the uniform's creation and enjoyed the process. Philadelphia is also planning to include center Joel Embiid in a similar effort in the future if he's interested, per Lowe.

"It was really cool to be a part of that and definitely something I'd do again," Simmons said. "This was eye-opening, seeing how long the process really is."

Further details about when the jerseys will be worn should become available after the NBA schedule release. That date hasn't been announced, but play is slated to tip off Dec. 22.