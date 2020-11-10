Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Could Be out for Season After Suffering Foot Injury

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly could miss the remainder of the 2020 season after suffering a fractured bone in his foot during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Diggs is expected to be out for between four and six weeks, but there is no guarantee he will be back at all this season. Rapoport did note that the defensive back will make a full recovery for 2021, however.

Diggs, who is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, was selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama.

Following the departure of Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins in free agency, Diggs has started all nine games, registering 48 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.

Both of Diggs' interceptions came in a Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was getting burned quite often early in the season but seemed to be coming into his own over the past couple of weeks.

Losing Diggs for at least a month will do little to improve a Cowboys defense that is surrendering a league-worst 32.2 points per game.

Dallas has been at least serviceable against the pass, though, ranking 11th in the league with just 224.6 passing yards allowed per contest.

The Cowboys' standing could drop in that regard with Diggs out, however. Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis will continue to play the bulk of the snaps, while veteran C.J. Goodwin will see the biggest uptick in playing time.

Goodwin, who has been with the Cowboys for the past three seasons, has only one career start. But he appeared in all 16 games last season and has played in all nine games this season, although he has primarily contributed on special teams.

Dallas could also look to elevate Saivion Smith, Deante Burton or Chris Westry from the practice squad to improve its questionable cornerback depth.

The season is slipping away for the 2-7 Cowboys despite playing in the NFL's easiest division, the NFC East, and being without arguably their best cover corner the rest of the way would make mounting a comeback even more difficult.