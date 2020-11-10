    Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Deal from Cavaliers More Likely at 2021 Deadline

    Mike Chiari
November 10, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond plays against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of an NBA basketball gamein Cleveland. General manager Koby Altman wasn't necessarily in the market for another front court player, not with Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. already on the roster. But he said the chance to add a player of Drummond's caliber, a versatile, rebounding machine and proven veteran who will make the Cavs' younger players better immediately and perhaps in the future, was too enticing.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    If the Cleveland Cavaliers trade center Andre Drummond, it reportedly isn't likely to happen until during the 2020-21 season.

    According to cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the belief is the Cavs' best chance to move Drummond would be at the 2020-21 trade deadline.

    Drummond is expected to exercise his $28.7 million player option, as he said back in June that he would "definitely" do so.

    Cleveland raised some eyebrows last season after acquiring Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick in February.

    The Cavs didn't have to give up much despite Drummond being a two-time All-Star, primarily because Detroit wanted to avoid having him opt in for 2020-21. That could be ideal for Cleveland, though, since teams may be interested in him at the deadline as a rental.

    Drummond, 27, has been among the most productive centers in the league over the past several years, leading the NBA in rebounds per game in four of the past five seasons. He also set a career high in scoring last season.

    He appeared in only eight games for the Cavs before the 2019-20 season was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 57 games split between the Pistons and Cavaliers, he averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 53.3 percent from the field.

    If Tristan Thompson leaves in free agency, the path is clear for Drummond to put up monster numbers.

    Assuming the Cavs still aren't ready to contend for the playoffs after going an Eastern Conference-worst 19-46 last season, Drummond might become a valuable trade chip.

    He could work well for a contending team in need of some interior help for the playoff push, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Cleveland could land a first-round pick and potentially even more.

    Given that Cleveland only gave up a couple of bench players and a future second-round pick to land him, flipping Drummond could prove to be a coup for general manager Koby Altman.

